IT Systems Administrator (VMware) (JHB / CPT) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Edenvale

ENVIRONMENT:

A national provider of Digital Communications seeks the technical abilities of a self-driven IT Systems Administrator (VMware) with a strong problem-solving aptitude to work on multiple projects and problems simultaneously. Your role will also entail installing, configuring & supporting the business LAN, WAN and internet operations while maintaining network hardware and software, coordinating network security measures, and solving system problems. The ideal candidate must have an IT related Degree / Diploma / Certificate e.g., MCSA / E, have 5+ years’ proven experience as a Systems Administrator / Network Administrator or similar role, 3 – 5 years’ experience in Linux (Ubuntu), 3+ years’ AWS, proficiency with VMware, Fortinet, Veeam & patch management tools such as GFI languard. You will be based on site either in Edenvale in Joburg or the Airport Industria in Cape Town.

DUTIES:

Install, configure, and support the organisation’s Local Area Network (LAN), Wide Area Network (WAN), and Internet system, and maintain network hardware, software, and configurations.

Monitor the network to ensure availability to all system users and perform necessary maintenance to support network availability.

Plan, implement and coordinate network security measures to protect data, software, and hardware.

Diagnose hardware and software problems and replace defective components when required.

Monitor data backups and perform disaster recovery operations and testing.

Design, configure and test computer hardware, networking software and operating system software.

Recommend improvements to systems and network configurations and determine hardware or software requirements related to such changes.

Work with other technical users on solving existing system problems.

Document existing and new network layouts, configurations, and systems where these are required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

IT related Degree/ Diploma/Certificate (e.g., Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator / Engineer (MCSA/E).

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years proven experience as a System Administrator, Network Administrator, or similar role in a Microsoft environment.

3+ Years proven experience in Amazon Web Services (AWS).

3 – 5 years’ experience in Linux (Ubuntu).

Proven experience in VMware and its associated systems (e.g., vSAN).

Fluent in English.

Experience with Firewalls (Fortinet), networks (LAN, WAN), data backup / recovery (Veeam), system monitoring (PRTG) and patch management tools (GFI languard).

Own transport essential.

Advantageous –

Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft 365 Exchange.

SD-WAN knowledge.

ATTRIBUTES:

Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude.

Excellent communication skills.

COMMENTS:

