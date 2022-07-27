JAVA Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Centurion for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Technical systems design and architectural documentation.

Systems support and systems enhancements.

Ensuring implementation of non-functional requirements on agreed technical and architectural frameworks.

Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives.

Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions.

Defining, documenting, communicating, and enforcing required standards, guidelines, and best practices.

Communication of technological possibilities and constraints to business and team members.

Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology road-map and ensuring compliance with IT strategies.

Identifying risks and direct/escalate accordingly.

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc / IT degree or related field

8 years IT experience within the financial / banking industry

Java / JavaScript Certificates.

4 years of Java experience

What Technologies you will use:

Java

Spring

Springboot

Git

Relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL)

REST API

GitLab

Gradle

Jenkins

Docker

Kubernetes (K8s)

Consul

Flyway (DatabaseMigrations)

IBM MQ & JMS

Spring State Machine

Kibana (ELK)

Grafana

JavaScript

Angular

NodeJs

MongoDB

JIRA

IBM BPM

Oracle DB

Unit Testing

API Testing (e.g., Karate, RestAssured)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring

Springboot

Git

Learn more/Apply for this position