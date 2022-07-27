Junior Industrial Software Developer at SA Power Services (Pty) Ltd

SA Power Services is looking for a Junior Industrial Software Developer to join our Integration team. The person in this position will be involved in the design and implementation of PLC and Scada systems and related activities for different industrial control system applications.
The role is flexible, predominantly based at our office in Randburg, but working remotely or from home will be allowed. Travelling to site and customer premises will be required from time to time.
If you are passionate about developing software in the industrial automation context, and seeing your code come to life in a machine, then this position is for you!
Main duties and responsibilities
- Development of PLC and Scada systems based on customer requirements
- Developing network architectures and software methodology depending on project specifications
- Analyzing system errors, determine the correct action and implement changes
- PLC system design, coding and testing
- Scada system design and configuration
- SQL server and database maintenance
- Involvement throughout the entire systems lifecycle from design through coding, testing and installation to handover
- Working closely with the project team adhering to project timeframes and deadlines.
Critical competencies
- Knowledge of SQL server, databases
- Knowledge of Python
- Technical ability to code in different languages
- Understanding of network layouts
- Understanding software methodology
- Must be a technically strong programmer
- Interest in MIS (Management Information Systems), Scada systems, PLC systems
- Ability to work on multiple projects at once
- Proactive and must be able to work with minimal supervision
Minimum qualifications and experience required
- Matric
- National Diploma in Information Technology: Technical / National Diploma in Information Technology: Software Development
- At least 1 year experience in a similar position.
Desired Skills:
- Sql Server
- Scada
- Python
- PLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Group Life Assurance