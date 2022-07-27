Linux Systems Administrator at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Century City

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced provider of dynamic Tech & Marketing solutions seeks a technically skilled Linux Systems Administrator whose core role be to maintain, upgrade and manage tis software, hardware and networks, ensuring the optimal performance of all tech infrastructure. The ideal candidate should be highly proactive & resourceful with strong problem-solving ability. You should be able to diagnose and resolve problems quickly, have proven experience in a similar role, experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN), Patch Management, knowledge of System Security (e.g., intrusion detection systems) and data backup/recovery). You should also be able to create scripts in Python or other language and have the drive to continuously improve existing infrastructure and systems.

DUTIES:

Install and configure software and hardware.

Manage network servers and technology tools.

Setup accounts and workstations.

Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements.

Troubleshoot issues and outages.

Ensure security through access controls, backups and firewalls.

Upgrade systems with new releases and models.

Develop expertise to train staff on new technologies.

Build an internal wiki with technical documentation, manuals and IT policies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience as a Linux System Administrator, Network Administrator or similar.

Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN) and Patch Management.

Knowledge of system security (e.g., intrusion detection systems) and data backup/recovery.

Ability to create scripts in Python or other language.

Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms.

Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude.

Excellent communication skills.

Experience with AWS is a plus.

COMMENTS:

