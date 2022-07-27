MS Certified Security Engineers

Requirements:

Either SC-200 Microsoft Security Operations Analyst Certification Security Operations Analyst Associate) or AZ-500 Microsoft Azure Security Technologies Certification (Azure Security Engineer Associate (certification must be valid, such as not expired): 2 years’ experience in:

Implementing security controls and threat protection

Managing identity and access

Protecting data, applications, and in term networks in cloud and hybrid environments level

Maintaining enterprise security posture by identifying and remediating vulnerabilities by implementing threat protect ion and the MS security product suite, including, but not limited to, MS defender for endpoints.

MS defender for identity, MS defender for office 365, cloud app security.

Bitlocker, PKI. Intune and azure sentinel and a good understanding of networking.

Collaboration security

Endpoint security

Network security

Vulnerability management security

Security analytics

Desired Skills:

Implementing security controls

Managing identity and access

• Protecting data

Learn more/Apply for this position