MS Certified Security Engineers

Requirements:
Either SC-200 Microsoft Security Operations Analyst Certification Security Operations Analyst Associate) or AZ-500 Microsoft Azure Security Technologies Certification (Azure Security Engineer Associate (certification must be valid, such as not expired): 2 years’ experience in:
- Implementing security controls and threat protection
- Managing identity and access
- Protecting data, applications, and in term networks in cloud and hybrid environments level
- Maintaining enterprise security posture by identifying and remediating vulnerabilities by implementing threat protect ion and the MS security product suite, including, but not limited to, MS defender for endpoints.
- MS defender for identity, MS defender for office 365, cloud app security.
- Bitlocker, PKI. Intune and azure sentinel and a good understanding of networking.
- Collaboration security
- Endpoint security
- Network security
- Vulnerability management security
- Security analytics
Desired Skills:
- Implementing security controls
- Managing identity and access
- • Protecting data