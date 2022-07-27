PAYMENTS Systems Analyst – Hybrid – R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

South Africa’s most dynamic and fast-growing financial institute has an exciting opportunity for a Business Systems Analyst to join their dynamic, innovative and award-winning team. They offer everyday banking solutions and are passionate about improving the lives of their customers through simple, effective solutions that meet their every needs

In this role you will required to convert business initiatives into world class IT Solutions. You will also be responsible to research problems, plan solutions, recommend solutions and coordinate development to meet the needs of business and other external stakeholders

Experience / Technical competencies required:

Candidate must be able to run with projects with minimal supervision (i.e. function at a senior / intermediate-senior level).

Candidate must have international payments experience (FX/ FOREX)

Must have exposure to international / cross border payments (e.g. Swift payments) and similar cross border projects.

Experience with ISO20022 highly advantageous.

Having experience with UML is highly advantageous

Should have experience with analysis from requirements management through to design (i.e., will be involved in all aspects of analysis)

Analysis spans all customer demographics (retail, business and corporate) and involves products in the international payments space (e.g. Cross border/International Swift Payments, MoneyGram / remittances, Travel, Regulatory, PayPal and similar products).

Type of work encompasses all phases of project work from new product development, large, medium and smaller projects / enhancements (change the bank projects) and also maintenance work (run the bank projects).

