Regional BAP Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Our client in the Mining sector is requiring the services of a Regional BAP Analyst with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting, Professional Accounting quaification – CA/CPA/CIMA, Master of Finance or equivalent. 2 -3 years experience.
SAP, Oracle HFM and Microsoft experience essential.
Detailed Job description available for discussion should the above Qaulifications be met.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Oracle HFM
- CA
- CPA
- Master of Finance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Metal Ores Mining
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our Client is a Leader in the Mining Sector.