Regional BAP Analyst

Jul 27, 2022

Our client in the Mining sector is requiring the services of a Regional BAP Analyst with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting, Professional Accounting quaification – CA/CPA/CIMA, Master of Finance or equivalent. 2 -3 years experience.
SAP, Oracle HFM and Microsoft experience essential.
Detailed Job description available for discussion should the above Qaulifications be met.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Oracle HFM
  • CA
  • CPA
  • Master of Finance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Metal Ores Mining

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is a Leader in the Mining Sector.

Learn more/Apply for this position