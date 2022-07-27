SAP Business Analyst at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- 8+ years Business Analyst [URL Removed] Analyst experience delivering a SAP Solution
- 8 years Business Analyst experience in SAP.
- Recognized Business Analyst Accreditation/Qualification.
- Local Government experience would be beneficial
- Previous Experience in delivering Plant Maintenance projects would be advantageous
- Experience with delivering GIS integration projects would be advantageous
- It is strongly recommended that potential candidates resides in Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- SAP landscape
- interpersonal skills.
- SAP Solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate