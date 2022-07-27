SAP Business Analyst at Kwena

Jul 27, 2022

  • 8+ years Business Analyst [URL Removed] Analyst experience delivering a SAP Solution
  • 8 years Business Analyst experience in SAP.
  • Recognized Business Analyst Accreditation/Qualification.
  • Local Government experience would be beneficial
  • Previous Experience in delivering Plant Maintenance projects would be advantageous
  • Experience with delivering GIS integration projects would be advantageous
  • It is strongly recommended that potential candidates resides in Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • SAP landscape
  • interpersonal skills.
  • SAP Solutions

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position