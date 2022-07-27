Senior .Net C# Developer

Jul 27, 2022

Our client is urgently looking to employ 5 Senior .Net C# Developers at their organization
Location: Durbanville, Western Cape

Requirements:

  • Matric

  • I.T Degree

  • Microsoft .Net C#

  • Microsoft SQL Server

  • HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript

  • Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

  • Must be a South African Citizen(non-negotiable)

  • Must have a valid Driver’s License

  • Agile development

  • Scrum and Kanban methodologies

  • Understanding Design Principles, patterns and structures

  • Service Oriented Architecture

Desired Skills:

  • . net c#
  • ms sql server
  • html5
  • javascript
  • azure devops

