Senior Systems Engineer (DevOps) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable Financial Services Group seeks the technical expertise of an Senior Systems Engineer (DevOps) whose core accountability will be ensuring the health of trading systems, its resilience, scalability and robustness. At a macro level, you will be responsible for the support, maintenance & expansion of various trade systems. At a micro level you will be responsible for providing 1st level support, building, maintaining and the overview of general health of trading systems. You will require a BSc. Degree/Advanced Diploma in IT and Security Training (Security+, CCNA CyberOps or equivalent). You must also have an understanding/awareness of source versioning technologies such as GIT, proficiency with Linux / Windows script development: Shell scripting, PowerShell; Operating Systems such as Linux preferably Red Hat, Windows Server 2012 and 2019, preferably experience with MongoDB, MS SQL & practical experience with Azure, AWS, Networking, Jenkins, Ansible, TeamCity & Nexus.

DUTIES:

The key responsibilities of the Environment manager are as follows –

Development

Build Environments

Support

General Requirements

Development –

Develop and maintain scripts:

That monitor the health of the system.

Perform regular clean up and archiving activities.

Execute various processes for end-of-day batch schedules.

Maintain and expand a Docker swarm cluster.

Have a level of understanding with networking.

Work with and maintain various OS (Windows & Linux).

Work with both on prem and cloud platforms.

Build Environments –

Build systems with specified software versions by:

Checking out from Source Repositories OR using pre-compiled packages.

Support –

Provide 1 st Level technical support on trading systems.

Level technical support on trading systems. Assist with technical queries.

Analyse possible causes.

Perform corrective measures.

Monitor stability of systems during the trading day.

Perform overnight and weekend 2nd Line Support based on weekly rotation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications / Training –

BSc. Degree or Advanced Diploma in IT.

Security Training (Security+, CCNA CyberOps or equivalent).

Experience/Skills –

Understanding / being aware of source versioning technologies such as GIT.

Linux / Windows script development: Shell scripting, PowerShell.

Working on the following Operating Systems: Linux preferably Red Hat, Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2019.

Database knowledge (Preferable): MongoDB, MS SQL.

Practical experience Cloud Providers: Azure, AWS.

Practical experience with Networking.

Solid understanding of applications, domains, toolsets and processes in area of expertise.

Practical implementation experience with build and deployment tools: Jenkins, Ansible, TeamCity, Nexus.

Knowledge required:

Software Development Life Cycles.

Project Life Cycles.

Agile methodologies.

Advantageous –

Experience in working with vendor product.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to work efficiently in a team.

Able to remain clear headed and work well under pressure.

Build and maintain relationship.

Has a collaborative mindset.

Adopts a broad, long-term perspective.

Contributes to the success of the team; co-operate with other employees to improve personal and team performance.

Strong analytical thinking and problem solving.

Ability to make decisions and initiate action.

Ability to present and communicate (verbal and written).

Ability to work independently as well as produce results as part of a group.

Demonstrate sensitivity to, and respect for, a diverse user group.

Completer / Finisher.

Commitment to operational and service excellence.

Keep abreast of changes and trends in systems and relevant technologies.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Systems

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position