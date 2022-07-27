Software Developer (Full Stack Java)

Opportunity Available!! Our well known client in the Automotive sector is looking to employ a Software Developer (Full Stack Java) to join their dynamic team in East London.

Job Description:

Technical Requirements:

Must be proficient in:

Full Stack JavaEE Developer

Java & JEE and working knowledge with IBM WebSphere server.

Comfortable in the relevant JEE standards: JSP, JPA, JTA, JMS, JAX-RS, CDI, ServletAPI, JavaScript and Springboot Framework.

Database knowledge required in SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL).

Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts: micro services, container-based runtimes, runtime logging and monitoring techniques and YAML Files.

Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts.

Proficient in REST API design standards.

Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Knowledge in:

Security

Service-Composition within Client

OIDC & OAuth2

Junit testing

IntelliJ and Eclipse

Git, GitHub & Jenkins

Non-Technical Requirements:

Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.

Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good communication skills.

A technical mind-set and analytical approach.

Great attention to detail.

Good leadership skills.

Job Requirements:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent Knowledge and Experience

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development

Desired Skills:

Software Developer

Full Stack Java EE

Information Technology

Information Systems

