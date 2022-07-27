Opportunity Available!! Our well known client in the Automotive sector is looking to employ a Software Developer (Full Stack Java) to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:
Technical Requirements:
Must be proficient in:
-
Full Stack JavaEE Developer
-
Java & JEE and working knowledge with IBM WebSphere server.
-
Comfortable in the relevant JEE standards: JSP, JPA, JTA, JMS, JAX-RS, CDI, ServletAPI, JavaScript and Springboot Framework.
-
Database knowledge required in SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL).
-
Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts: micro services, container-based runtimes, runtime logging and monitoring techniques and YAML Files.
-
Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
-
Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts.
-
Proficient in REST API design standards.
-
Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
Knowledge in:
-
Security
-
Service-Composition within Client
-
OIDC & OAuth2
-
Junit testing
-
IntelliJ and Eclipse
-
Git, GitHub & Jenkins
Non-Technical Requirements:
-
Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
-
Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.
-
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
-
Good communication skills.
-
A technical mind-set and analytical approach.
-
Great attention to detail.
-
Good leadership skills.
Job Requirements:
-
Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent Knowledge and Experience
-
Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development
Desired Skills:
- Software Developer
- Full Stack Java EE
- Information Technology
- Information Systems