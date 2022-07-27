Software Developer (Full Stack Java) – Eastern Cape East London

Jul 27, 2022

Opportunity Available!! Our well known client in the Automotive sector is looking to employ a Software Developer (Full Stack Java) to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:

Technical Requirements:

Must be proficient in:

  • Full Stack JavaEE Developer

  • Java & JEE and working knowledge with IBM WebSphere server.

  • Comfortable in the relevant JEE standards: JSP, JPA, JTA, JMS, JAX-RS, CDI, ServletAPI, JavaScript and Springboot Framework.

  • Database knowledge required in SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL).

  • Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts: micro services, container-based runtimes, runtime logging and monitoring techniques and YAML Files.

  • Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

  • Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts.

  • Proficient in REST API design standards.

  • Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Knowledge in:

  • Security

  • Service-Composition within Client

  • OIDC & OAuth2

  • Junit testing

  • IntelliJ and Eclipse

  • Git, GitHub & Jenkins

Non-Technical Requirements:

  • Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.

  • Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

  • Good communication skills.

  • A technical mind-set and analytical approach.

  • Great attention to detail.

  • Good leadership skills.

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent Knowledge and Experience

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development

Desired Skills:

  • Software Developer
  • Full Stack Java EE
  • Information Technology
  • Information Systems

Learn more/Apply for this position