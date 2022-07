Software Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a passionate Senior Software Engineer.

Requirements:

IT / Computer Science Degree

Coding Languages: C# .NET Core and Framework, ASP.NET Web APIs, MVC Applications.

Experience with JSON, XML, JavaScript, jQuery

SQL Server: Database Design, Scripting, Analysing SQL statements and optimization, relational database skills

IIS: Deploying, Creating and Updating Services

Experience with Xamarin

Working with GIT Version Control

Working with Azure DevOps and Microsoft Azure

Working with Visual Basic .NET

Working in an Agile Environment with Daily Scrums.

Responsibilities:

Designing new software solutions.

Following best practices.

System Design and Architecture.

Technical Writing Skills.

Resolving bugs and system issues.

Automation Build and Testing

Unit Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

