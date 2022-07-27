Software Tester

Role Purpose:
Software Testers are responsible for the quality of software development and deployment. They are involved in performing automated and manual tests to ensure the software created by developers is fit for purpose. Some of the duties include analysis of software, and systems, mitigate risk and prevent software issues.
Qualifications
- Relevant Degree / Diploma in ICT
- Relevant qualification in Business Analysis
- CPBA/ CBAP Certification from FTI preferable
Experience
- A background of Payments, Partner Management, Vendor SLA and Performance Management, partner Billing. UI/UX testing experience would be a bonus.
- Test Automation experience is a must. A good understanding of CRM, Order Management, Product Catalogue and Offer Management would be a bonus
- Azure Dev Ops experience is a must.
Requirements
- Ability to Analyse and translate Business Requirements into Test scenarios and Test Cases
- Preparing Test Plans and writing test scripts for automation where necessary
- Perform Peer-peer test case reviews as and when needed
- Application of Various Testing techniques including but not limited to Unit, functional, integration and performance testing
- Develop and execute Automated Tests for User Interface and Back Office Applications
- Assisting with UAT
- Applying Creative problem-solving skills
- Identifying impacts on Systems if testing fails
- Collaborate with the test team members to ensure high quality releases
- Setting up and maintaining Quality Assurance Standards
- Participate in defining test approach, Test Plans, release and maintenance
- Co-ordinate and Schedule testing activity required by external parties
- Understand, analyse test results and prepare test completion reports
- Contribute towards content of procedure guides and manuals for business users.
- Request for Services (RFS) maintenance, tracking and resolution
Desired Skills:
- UI/UX testing experience
- Test Automation
- CRM
- Product Catalogue
- Offer Management
- Azure Dev Ops