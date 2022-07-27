SQL Database Administrator at GG Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Major Retail Company based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town is seeking a SQL Database Administrator with at least 10 Years experience to join their dynamic team.
Key Performance Areas
- Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast query response to front-end users
- Continuously consider both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility for end-user
- Maintain data standards, including adherence to the POPI Act
- Tuning T-SQL queries to improve performance
- Troubleshoot and resolve the following problems: database integrity, performance, blocking and deadlocking, replication, connectivity and security problems
- Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security
- Control access permissions and privileges
- Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures
- Ensure that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning correctly
- Monitor database capacity
- Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth
- Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide variety of problems
- Maintenance and monitoring of MSSQL, MySQL environments
- Monitor and complete all DBA related Service desk calls
Qualifications & Accreditations required
- A relevant 3 year Information Technology Degree or Diploma
- Minimum of 10 years experience in a similar role
Desired Skills:
- SQL DBA
- Database Administrator
- SQL Server Database Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Major listed Retailer with a fast growing digital and technical company component.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Performance Bonus
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund