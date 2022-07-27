SQL Database Administrator at GG Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jul 27, 2022

Major Retail Company based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town is seeking a SQL Database Administrator with at least 10 Years experience to join their dynamic team.

Key Performance Areas

  • Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast query response to front-end users
  • Continuously consider both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility for end-user
  • Maintain data standards, including adherence to the POPI Act
  • Tuning T-SQL queries to improve performance
  • Troubleshoot and resolve the following problems: database integrity, performance, blocking and deadlocking, replication, connectivity and security problems
  • Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security
  • Control access permissions and privileges
  • Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures
  • Ensure that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning correctly
  • Monitor database capacity
  • Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth
  • Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide variety of problems
  • Maintenance and monitoring of MSSQL, MySQL environments
  • Monitor and complete all DBA related Service desk calls

Qualifications & Accreditations required

  • A relevant 3 year Information Technology Degree or Diploma
  • Minimum of 10 years experience in a similar role


About The Employer:

Major listed Retailer with a fast growing digital and technical company component.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Performance Bonus
  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

