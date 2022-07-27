SQL Database Administrator at GG Recruitment

Major Retail Company based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town is seeking a SQL Database Administrator with at least 10 Years experience to join their dynamic team.

Key Performance Areas

Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast query response to front-end users

Continuously consider both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility for end-user

Maintain data standards, including adherence to the POPI Act

Tuning T-SQL queries to improve performance

Troubleshoot and resolve the following problems: database integrity, performance, blocking and deadlocking, replication, connectivity and security problems

Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security

Control access permissions and privileges

Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures

Ensure that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning correctly

Monitor database capacity

Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth

Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide variety of problems

Maintenance and monitoring of MSSQL, MySQL environments

Monitor and complete all DBA related Service desk calls

Qualifications & Accreditations required

A relevant 3 year Information Technology Degree or Diploma

Minimum of 10 years experience in a similar role

Desired Skills:

SQL DBA

Database Administrator

SQL Server Database Administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Major listed Retailer with a fast growing digital and technical company component.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

