Test Analyst

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Test Analyst to join our financial services client based in Centurion for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Ensure the quality of all business and technology solutions is functionally and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and achieve overall sustainable quality of the business solution.

Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately for all digital solutions.

Ensure that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria in preparation for the backlog refinement meeting.

Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved

Document the test plan prior to the start of any project or planned operational work and keep the test plans up to date.

Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.

Continuously build test automation artifacts.

Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests.

Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.

Report on the team QA way of work, feedback on trends and solutions and continuously optimize the way of work to ensure effective and efficient QA practices in the team.

Contribute to the team’s predictability by maintaining a view of the teams wholistic test coverage.

Minimise team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.

Drive collective ownership for testing.

Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree or any other related

6 years’ experience in testing with min 3 years in test automation.

At least 2 years of investment / financial services experience is preferred.

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques

Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.

Must have experience in an agile work environment.

Experience working with REST APIs

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Automation test

ISTQB

REST API

