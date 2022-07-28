Application Support Specialist (1st / 2nd Line) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company. Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level. Join an elite team.

Role Responsibilities:

Monitoring and reporting on application KPI’s on a monthly basis.

Proactively preventing service disruptions.

Providing permanent solutions to system problems.

Coordinating with Development Teams, Database Administrators and System Administrators when troubleshooting collectively.

Weekly and monthly check-ins with line managers to ensure that service levels are not breached, and all services are delivered at a professional level.

Coordinating and creating monthly reports using MS Office Suite.

Logging, tracking and managing all incidents, tasks, changes and escalations within SLA via Remedy ITSM Portal logged to relative workgroups.

Implementing changes to applications and adhering to change control policies.

Understanding of incident priorities and expected actions and outcomes as per the clients policies for the daily high-level report.

Ensuring that each application configuration item has a valid relationship with its servers and databases.

Monitoring the daily vulnerability report for each application and its servers.

Planning and executing remediation steps and coordinating scheduled downtime.

Working closely with the Microfocus DCA team to ensure that each server is compliant as per Cyber Security policies including third party software, OS patches and severity of each vulnerability.

Setup regular sessions with the DCA team for all Patching SOPs to be converted to DCA workflow for automation of patching activities.

Liaising with Stortech Oracle DBA teams to coordinate and plan version upgrades and patching.

Administering ASICS application for uploading of all health checks, attestations, and financial information for SOX purposes in order for internal and external auditors to download evidence when required.

Ensuring that the clients security policies are adhered to regarding all application, database and other system accounts for 30, 60 or 90-day password changes.

Keeping track of ongoing projects, requests and future items via JIRA.

Contributing to, updating and maintaining all relevant support documentation, policies and processes relating to the production application environments.

Escalation of issues to the relevant management structures.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant qualification or equivalent experience.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience in a 1st and 2nd line support role or similar position.

Proficiency with the following:

Linux operating system, including log analysis and configuration changes.



Windows and Microsoft Office suite.

Understanding of SQL in order to manipulate and present data.

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid

