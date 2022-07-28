Backend Java Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge HealthTech company in Joburg seeks the coding talents of a Backend Java Developer whose core role will be the design & implementation of use cases/requirements within the existing system architecture. You must possess a general understanding in the areas of application and Object-Oriented Programming, database & system design. You must have 4+ years’ experience in Java 8 or higher, designing and implementing solutions within the J2EE framework, working with WildFly version 10 and later and preferably PostgreSQL 10 and later.

DUTIES:

Design and implementation of use cases/requirements within existing system architecture.

Bug fixes.

Unit Testing.

Integration Testing.

Reporting.

Data Maintenance.

Mentor fellow Developers.

Maintenance and upgrades of software components.

Communication –

Ensure regular feedback to Team Leader and/or Project Managers on development activities.

Resolve and/or escalate issues in a timely fashion.

Understand how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully.

Technical Effort Management –

Adhere to coding standards.

Consistently deliver high-quality code.

Develop/Contribute to the written design documents, test plans and test results.

Manage and implementation of changes required for project implementation.

Ensure that the relevant documentation is maintained according to company standards.

REQUIREMENTS:

Possesses general understanding in the areas of application and Object-Oriented Programming, database and system design.

Understands relevant development and support methodologies, processes and standards.

4-8 Years’ Java 8 or higher proficiency.

4 Years’ Java EE 7/8 experience.

4+ Years’ experience –

Designing and implementing solutions within the J2EE framework.

Working with WildFly Application Server Version 10 and later.

Working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL 10 and later.

Problem Solving:

Identifies critical issues with ease.

Exhibits confidence and knowledge of emerging industry practices when solving business problems.

Pushes creative thinking beyond the boundaries of existing industry practices.

Understands how various issues affect each other and the outcome of projects.

Improves upon existing approaches by seeking opportunities to creatively transform current industry practices into fresh alternative solutions.

Advantageous –

Oracle Java Certification.

Healthcare experience.

System Administration on Linux.

ATTRIBUTES:

Leadership: Assumes additional responsibility without being asked. Inspires co-workers to attain project goals and pursue excellence.

Teamwork: Demonstrates the ability to cooperate with a variety of people and achieve results. Acknowledges and appreciates each team member’s contributions. Respect input from other team members. Keeps track of lessons learned and shares those lessons with team members.

Development: Proactively seeks opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge base and proficiencies. Shares acquired skills with team members through formal and informal channels. Mentors those with less experience through informal channels. Seeks and participates in development opportunities above and beyond training required by the company.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Backend

Java

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position