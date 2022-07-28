Business Analyst (12 month contract)

Our client in Centurion is looking for a Business Analyst to fill a 12-month contract.

Purpose:

To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage of information technology (IT) and helping technology add value to the [URL Removed] transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.

Qualifications and Experience:

– BCom Informatics or BSC Degree.

– Diploma in Business analysis preferred.

– A min of 7 years’ experience as a Business analyst.

– A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.

– At least 4 years’ experience working with API’s

– Agile working experience preferred.

– SQL knowledge a must

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

