Business Analyst (12 month contract) – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in Centurion is looking for a Business Analyst to fill a 12-month contract.
Purpose:
To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage of information technology (IT) and helping technology add value to the [URL Removed] transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.
Qualifications and Experience:
– BCom Informatics or BSC Degree.
– Diploma in Business analysis preferred.
– A min of 7 years’ experience as a Business analyst.
– A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.
– At least 4 years’ experience working with API’s
– Agile working experience preferred.
– SQL knowledge a must
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst