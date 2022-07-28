Business Intelligence Administrator (AWS) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

BE responsible for the health, performance, reliability, availability, security and recoverability of the entire BI environment as the next BI Administrator sought by a reputable Retail Group. The successful candidate must possess a suitable 3-year/NQF aligned tertiary qualification with an AWS Certification such as AWS Cloud Practitioner/AWS Solutions Architect or AWS Developer. You must have up to 6 years’ IT experience including 3 years in a BI Administration role with a proven track record of administering BI technical platforms & solid proficiency in AWS services (EC2, Lambda, AWS Glue, S3, Amazon Redshift), Qlik, SSRS, Microsoft Azure and GCP.

DUTIES:

Ensure the efficiency of the BI environment –

Monitor performance, reliability and availability of the BI technical environment.

Monitor usage patterns and the response times of BI applications and formulate actions and strategies to improve performance.

Manage compliance and capacity demands –

Administer BI applications and install required upgrades and patches.

Conduct capacity planning and formulate actions and strategies around data growth.

Ensure business continuity –

Formulate, implement and maintain backup and recovery plans.

Formulate, implement and maintain BI disaster recovery strategy.

Give input in BI Architecture and Design Forums and review technical design documents in partnership with BI Data Architect (s) and BI Technical Manager (s).

Manage problems effectively –

Effectively manage problems in a timeously manner.

Utilize problem solving skills & techniques to drive the resolution of issues.

Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers and IT –

Establish effective and collaborative partnerships with relevant IT teams (Infrastructure, Networks and Database Administration).

Communicate effectively with internal and external clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business and technical solutions.

Lead and drive research and development –

Remain current with industry trends and thought leadership on Business Intelligence end to end.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification.

Relevant AWS Certification (AWS Cloud Practitioner, AWS Solutions Architect, AWS Developer).

Experience/Skills –

Up to 6 years’ experience in IT, with a minimum of 3 years in a BI Administration role.

Proven track record of administering BI technical platforms.

Proven track record of installing and configuring BI application software.

Solid knowledge in AWS services (EC2, Lambda, AWS Glue, S3, Amazon Redshift).

Solid knowledge in BI visualisation and analytical tools such as Qlik and SSRS.

Exposure to Agile and DevOps practices.

n depth knowledge of Data Warehousing, Data Management and BI best practices.

In depth knowledge of BI visualisation, reporting and analytics.

In depth knowledge in cloud computing platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and GCP.

In depth knowledge of BI environments, solutions and implementations (end-to-end BI architecture and technologies).

In depth knowledge of operating systems, databases and IT systems.

Excellent skills in database administration and optimisation.

Will be required to perform standby duties.

ATTRIBUTES:

Pro-active and works in a disciplined way and in accordance with policies and procedures.

Motivated to continuously improve BI environment.

Disciplined in applying BI standards but open to suggestion and change.

Meticulous and attention-to-detail focus.

Self-motivated with a can-do attitude.

Ability to work and act independently and as part of a team.

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

