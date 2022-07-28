Enterprise Architect at Rand Mutual Assurance

THE JOB AT A GLANCE

As the Enterprise Architect, you will report to the Technical Architecture Manager. You will be responsible for the development of technology infrastructure plans encompassing aspects such as systems, technology, and network architectures, acquisition plans, standards, migration strategies, and contingency aspects of the technology infrastructure. You will be required to engage with internal and external stakeholders to create an infrastructure that is able to support the required products, services and delivery mechanisms.

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

Strategic and operational alignment of architecture plans:

Work closely with the Technical Architecture Manager to coordinate infrastructure, development, data, technical and solution architecture functions

Understand, advocate and support the enterprise’s business and IT strategies and ensure that all solutions that are implemented, are aligned to the BOS strategy

Ensure that all strategic and operational plans are aligned to latest technology solutions

Work with the Technical Architecture Manager to identify and analyse the enterprise business drivers in order to define enterprise, technical and solution architecture requirements

Provide input into the development of an implementation plan for the function based on business requirements and IT strategies

Continuously refine Enterprise Architecture activities and document design and analysis work.

Management of architecture solutions:

Understand the enterprise environment as well as technical and business capabilities that are required to achieve business goals and objectives

Engage with business and the IT department to assess requirements in order to identify critical deficiencies and recommend solutions for improvement

Develop proof of concepts and consult with program/project teams to fit solutions to architecture across all IT functions

Manage the implementation of solutions

Assess and communicate the processes, outcomes and results of the impact of Enterprise Architecture solutions to business

Use and where required recommend standardised tools and approach to documenting enterprise architecture to ensure consistency across the team

Engage with 3rd party partners to ensure that all identified and potential solutions are aligned to security, hardware and software requirements adopted by RMA

Ensure that RMA can support the solution.

Compliance:

Provide input into the development of policies, governing principles and architecture practices to guide solution decision making

Ensure that all architecture activities and deliverables are of the highest quality and are aligned to existing policies, practices, standards and strategies.

Continuous improvement:

Keep abreast with and analyse industry, technology and market trends to determine their impacts on the enterprise.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE?

NQF Level 7 Degree in Computer Sciences, Information Technology or equivalent

Honours Degree (advantage)

Microsoft Certified Architect

Minimum 7 years’ experience an architectural capacity (data, solutions etc.), 3 years of which should be as an enterprise architect

Experience across all architecture types

Ability to have a holistic view of all systems and architecture to ensure that everything is harmonious

Advanced understanding and working knowledge of software

Advanced and holistic understanding of all aspects of IT (theory and practice)

Ability to build relationships with business stakeholders at varying levels of seniority

Exposure to and understanding of ICT governance methodologies such as COBIT and ITIL.

WHAT WILL YOU GET IN RETURN?

We offer great opportunities for personal and professional development in a stable company that’s 128 years strong. The role comes with a competitive salary package and various benefits. Flexible work arrangements (combination of remote and in the office). Furthermore, you will be a part of a dedicated group of colleagues who value teamwork and collaboration.

Turnaround time

The shortlisting process will only start once the application due date has been reached. The time taken to complete this process will depend on how far you progress and the availability of managers. Kindly note that should you not receive a response within 21 days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Closing date:

Our Commitment to transformation:

In accordance with the employment equity plan of Rand Mutual Assurance and its employment equity goals and targets, preference may be given, but is not limited, to candidates from under-represented designated groups.

About The Employer:

NQF Level 7 Degree in Computer Sciences, Information Technology or equivalent

Honours Degree (advantage)

Microsoft Certified Architect

Minimum 7 years’ experience an architectural capacity (data, solutions etc.), 3 years of which should be as an enterprise architect

Experience across all architecture types

Ability to have a holistic view of all systems and architecture to ensure that everything is harmonious

Advanced understanding and working knowledge of software

Advanced and holistic understanding of all aspects of IT (theory and practice)

Ability to build relationships with business stakeholders at varying levels of seniority

Exposure to and understanding of ICT governance methodologies such as COBIT and ITIL.

Learn more/Apply for this position