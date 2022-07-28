Full Stack .NET Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a promising Software Start Up is looking for a Fullstack .NET Developer to shape and develop the look and feel of the Web Applications that are used by renowned companies in various industries such as Defence, Aerospace, Rail and Manufacturing.

As an experienced .NET developer you will maintain, extend and continuously improve our back end and some parts of the frontend code base. Together with the team lead you ensure that their clients have a pleasant experience. You will on/within a micro services platform architecture with the challenges of multi tenancy, caching, persistence, long running jobs, messaging and multi-threading.

Responsibilities:

Maintain, extend and refactor our legacy code base.

Ensure our code base is future proof by venturing into new areas (.NET 6, Nullability, Mediator, Swagger, OpenAPI, etcetera).

You work efficient and get things done.

You set up a test-driven approach where you validate and test your code via unit tests.

You ensure that the C# core code adheres to the SOLID principles as much as possible and refactor legacy code if needed. The goal is to increase the extendibility, testability, readability and re-usability of the code.

You stay aware of the latest development and best practices and discuss with the team lead on how to keep our code base up to date and future proof.

You work closely with our Azure engineer on related topics like routing, caching, messaging, containerisation, authentication, etcetera.

Requirements and Qualifications:

Proven experience in building high performing microservices in .NET (ASP) or the new .NET 6 minimal API’s.

Experience in Unit Testing code and services.

You are very handy with Visual Studio or JetBrains Rider, Git, NuGet, Postman or other backend development tools (of choice).

Experience with an Agile development approach (in Jira, Gitlab or Azure DevOps)

Excellent knowledge of C# and .NET Core, .NET 5/6.

Very good analytical thinking and abstraction skills: You can reduce a complex task into various simple(r) ones.

Nice to have: Experience with Azure AD integration and deployment.

You can communicate fluent in English, both written and verbal.

Bachelor or master degree in software engineering or related.

Personality / Skills:

