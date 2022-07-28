Intermediate PHP Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Observatory

ENVIRONMENT:

If you have a good eye for UX and you enjoy the challenge of leading a team, then a dynamic Digital Marketing Platform wants you as their next Intermediate PHP Developer. The successful candidate must have at least 3 years PHP experience, be comfortable working with Linux – particularly with the LAMP stack, understand MVC principles and possess strong data modelling and other tech should include: HTML, CSS, CakePHP, MySQL and Expression Engine.

DUTIES:

Programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using the Expression Engine CMS).

You will be responsible for back-end development, specifically with regards to database design and programming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a variety of frameworks (such as CakePHP).

Manage your own team of Developers and manage projects assigned to your team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric (Higher Grade Maths).

Relevant Diploma or other suitable tertiary qualification.

Experience/Skills –

3 Years’ experience in PHP.

Experience in HTML, CSS and CakePHP.

MySQL.

Experience in Expression Engine.

Must be comfortable with working with Linux, particularly with the LAMP stack (Must have some form of server admin experience).

A good understanding of MVC principles.

Strong data modelling skills and good understanding of entity relationships.

Good communication skills as you will be the primary technical contact in the team as well as the primary contact for Clients should your PM not be available.

Managed a team of Developers.

ATTRIBUTES:

Leadership capability.

Speed and quality of development.

Intuitive understanding of requirements.

Excellent verbal/written communication skills.

High level of attention to detail.

Excellent organisational and time management skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

PHP

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position