IT Internship – Gauteng Johannesburg

A well known medical company based in Johannesburg (East Rand) has a 2 year IT internship available.

Diploma or Degree in IT Networking, Engineering (A+ and MCSE) or similar with a focus on Microsoft

Any previous work experience, whether formal or informal, would be an advantage

Valid code 08 driver’s license and own transport is required for work related purposes – this is not negotiable

Individual must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Desired Skills:

Internship

Information technology

A+

N+

Graduate

IT

MCSE

