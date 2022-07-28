IT Security Engineer (Architect) – Gauteng Randburg

IT SECURITY ARCHITECT
What you Need :
- Past Technical Security Certification
- Strong ICT Information Security Architecture knowledge
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – preferred
- CISSP [Certified Information Systems Security Professional]
- 5 years’ experience in a Security Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Security Service Provider environment
- Extensive experience working with; a. Security information and event management (SIEM) technology
- Security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology
- Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Security Service Provider capacity
- Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders
- Ability to instil rigour and discipline in solution design aligned with Company standards
What you are going to be doing :
- Have fun in Design and build new Cyber Security Service Solutions to commercialisation within the frameworks and processes
- Fully operationalise new services into Security Operations.
- Work closely with other solution architects and project teams to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational division.
- Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.
- Ensuring that service commercialisation planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.
Who you are :
Senior person with strong technical skills
Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the client accordingly-
Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services proposals-
Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed-
Be and Live to be the Strategic Partner for the client
Desired Skills:
- CISSP
- Cyber Security Design
- SIEM
- SOAR
About The Employer:
– Travel to client ‘s site
– Fun – Free Work from home Culture
– Team culture – inspires innovation
– Great Leaders who empower their people
– Customer Centricity – taking them forward to the next digital journey
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Pension