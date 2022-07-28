IT Security Engineer (Architect) – Gauteng Randburg

IT SECURITY ARCHITECT

What you Need :

Past Technical Security Certification

Strong ICT Information Security Architecture knowledge

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – preferred

CISSP [Certified Information Systems Security Professional]

5 years’ experience in a Security Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Security Service Provider environment

Extensive experience working with; a. Security information and event management (SIEM) technology

Security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology

Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Security Service Provider capacity

Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders

Ability to instil rigour and discipline in solution design aligned with Company standards

What you are going to be doing :

Have fun in Design and build new Cyber Security Service Solutions to commercialisation within the frameworks and processes

Fully operationalise new services into Security Operations.

Work closely with other solution architects and project teams to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational division.

Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.

Ensuring that service commercialisation planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.

Who you are :

Senior person with strong technical skills

Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the client accordingly-

Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services proposals-

Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed-

Be and Live to be the Strategic Partner for the client

Desired Skills:

CISSP

Cyber Security Design

SIEM

SOAR

About The Employer:

– Travel to client ‘s site

– Fun – Free Work from home Culture

– Team culture – inspires innovation

– Great Leaders who empower their people

– Customer Centricity – taking them forward to the next digital journey

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension

