IT Security Engineer (Architect)

Jul 28, 2022

IT SECURITY ARCHITECT

What you Need :

  • Past Technical Security Certification
  • Strong ICT Information Security Architecture knowledge
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – preferred
  • CISSP [Certified Information Systems Security Professional]
  • 5 years’ experience in a Security Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Security Service Provider environment
  • Extensive experience working with; a. Security information and event management (SIEM) technology
  • Security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology
  • Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Security Service Provider capacity
  • Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders
  • Ability to instil rigour and discipline in solution design aligned with Company standards

What you are going to be doing :

  • Have fun in Design and build new Cyber Security Service Solutions to commercialisation within the frameworks and processes
  • Fully operationalise new services into Security Operations.
  • Work closely with other solution architects and project teams to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational division.
  • Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.
  • Ensuring that service commercialisation planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.

Who you are :

Senior person with strong technical skills
Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the client accordingly-
Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services proposals-
Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed-
Be and Live to be the Strategic Partner for the client

Desired Skills:

  • CISSP
  • Cyber Security Design
  • SIEM
  • SOAR

About The Employer:

– Travel to client ‘s site
– Fun – Free Work from home Culture
– Team culture – inspires innovation
– Great Leaders who empower their people
– Customer Centricity – taking them forward to the next digital journey

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • Pension

