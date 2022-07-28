Junior / Mid Desktop Support Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Position: Jnr Desktop Support Technician

Location: Bryanston, Johannesburg

Up to R17k + petrol reimbursement + generous incentive scheme.

A dynamic, friendly IT Managed Services company are looking for a Jnr Desktop Support Technician to join their fabulous team.

Your role will be very client facing, you will be travelling to clients and assisting them with their Desktop Support.

Thereafter there could be options to become an onsite Desktop Support Specialist if preferred.

Experience required:

2-3 years minimum in the role of Desktop Support, specifically with experience on Windows based PC’s

Ideally previous experience in an IT Support working within a Managed Services company

Familiar with ticket systems a plus

Basic Windows Server and network understanding – experience not necessary

Certificates or qualifications not required

Excellent people skills are required, you must be very comfortable working with clients face to face

Ability to work well under pressure within an ever changing environment

High energy with constant hunger and passion to learn

Good time management skills but you will be given additional guidance with this

Attention to detail is important

Good sense of humour ?

