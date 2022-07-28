Python Developer

We are looking for 8 python Developers.
Key Requirements
- Tech stack knowledge: Python, Django
- 3+ years’ coding experience
- Responsibilities:
- Technical integration of new in-house systems
- Application Design and development
- Conducting code reviews
- New functionality design & development
- Fixes & maintenance on current system
Strong problem solving skills, great interpersonal and communication skills are essential.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Django
- Flask
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree