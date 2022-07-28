Python Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are looking for 8 python Developers.

Key Requirements

Tech stack knowledge: Python, Django

3+ years’ coding experience

Responsibilities:

Technical integration of new in-house systems

Application Design and development

Conducting code reviews

New functionality design & development

Fixes & maintenance on current system

Strong problem solving skills, great interpersonal and communication skills are essential.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Python

Django

Flask

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

