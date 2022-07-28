The Role: We are looking for a Remote Support Engineer to join our team in Cape Town.
You will be responsible for remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia). General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- National Senior Certificate
- A+ & N+
Preferred Qualification:
- MCSE
- Hardware Certifications is advantageous
- Mobility Support qualification
- ITIL
- Customer support soft skills
Experience required:
- 5-7 Years IT Experience in remote End User Support
- Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist
- Experience in Network Support
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia)
- General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment
- Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users
- Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives
- Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support
- Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives
- Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services
- Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality
- Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines
- Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests