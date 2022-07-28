Remote Support Engineer – Gauteng

The Role: We are looking for a Remote Support Engineer to join our team in Cape Town.

You will be responsible for remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia). General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

National Senior Certificate

A+ & N+

Preferred Qualification:

MCSE

Hardware Certifications is advantageous

Mobility Support qualification

ITIL

Customer support soft skills



Experience required:

5-7 Years IT Experience in remote End User Support

Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

Experience in Network Support

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia)

General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment

Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users

Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives

Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support

Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives

Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services

Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality

Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines

Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests

