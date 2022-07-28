SAP Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Looking for a Project Manager with solid Retail, SAP S/4 HANA, SAP Activate, and Agile project management experience.
The SAP Project Manager has the primary responsibility to manage the profitable and effective deployment of one or more Group SAP projects, as a member of the Global SAP Program team and the PMO. Implementing multi-site and multi-project SAP solutions to the group through the application of SAP technology, services, and methodologies.
Knowledge of and competency in project management processes including planning tasks, resource allocation, risk management, time management, financial management, HR management, quality management, monitoring and reporting, documenting and record keeping required.
Qualifications, experience, and skillset required:
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Business
- 5+ years’ experience in information systems
- Formal Project Management certification such as PMP or Prince2
- Expert in the use of SAP Activate methodology
- Significant experience managing SAP S/4 HANA projects
- At least two full-cycle SAP implementation
- Experience managing SAP Business Intelligence projects including SAP BW, Business Objects, SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), S/4 HANA embedded BI is advantageous
- Proven record of excellent performance and successful project delivery
- Proficiency with project management tools used by the enterprise
- Experience in the Retail industry
- Familiar with international environments, managing diverse remote teams
- Experienced working in a matrix organization
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
- Strong negotiation skills
- Ability to manage business expectations
- Ability to coach and mentor teammates
Role responsibilities:
- Project initiation
- Project charter
- Project planning
- Project management plan including:
- Project schedule
- Project budget
- Project quality plan
- Risk management plan
- Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
- Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
- Project status reports
- Project steering committee presentation
- Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover
Desired Skills:
- PMP
- Prince2
- SAP
- Project management
- SAP Activate
- SAP S4
- SAP Hana
- Retail
- Agile
- SAP technology
- BI
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
International Food Products Supplier
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Market related