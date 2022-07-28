SAP Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Looking for a Project Manager with solid Retail, SAP S/4 HANA, SAP Activate, and Agile project management experience.

The SAP Project Manager has the primary responsibility to manage the profitable and effective deployment of one or more Group SAP projects, as a member of the Global SAP Program team and the PMO. Implementing multi-site and multi-project SAP solutions to the group through the application of SAP technology, services, and methodologies.

Knowledge of and competency in project management processes including planning tasks, resource allocation, risk management, time management, financial management, HR management, quality management, monitoring and reporting, documenting and record keeping required.

Qualifications, experience, and skillset required:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Business

5+ years’ experience in information systems

Formal Project Management certification such as PMP or Prince2

Expert in the use of SAP Activate methodology

Significant experience managing SAP S/4 HANA projects

At least two full-cycle SAP implementation

Experience managing SAP Business Intelligence projects including SAP BW, Business Objects, SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), S/4 HANA embedded BI is advantageous

Proven record of excellent performance and successful project delivery

Proficiency with project management tools used by the enterprise

Experience in the Retail industry

Familiar with international environments, managing diverse remote teams

Experienced working in a matrix organization

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

Strong negotiation skills

Ability to manage business expectations

Ability to coach and mentor teammates

Role responsibilities:

Project initiation

Project charter

Project planning

Project management plan including:

Project schedule

Project budget

Project quality plan

Risk management plan

Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

Project status reports

Project steering committee presentation

Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

