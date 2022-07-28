Scrum Master

Jul 28, 2022

We’re Hiring!
We have Scrum Master opportunities with at least 5 years of experience in Scrum/ Agile practices & frameworks, IT/Digital Background, and Finance or Insurance industry experience preferred.

Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town
6 Month Contract
#We’re Hiring!
We have Scrum Master opportunities with at least 5 years of experience in Scrum/ Agile practices & frameworks, IT/Digital Background, and Finance or Insurance industry experience preferred.

Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town
6 Month Contract

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum
  • Agile Practices
  • Frameworks
  • IT/Digital Background
  • Finance or Insurance
  • Good Communication

Learn more/Apply for this position