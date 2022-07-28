Scrum Master

We’re Hiring!

We have Scrum Master opportunities with at least 5 years of experience in Scrum/ Agile practices & frameworks, IT/Digital Background, and Finance or Insurance industry experience preferred.

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Cape Town

6 Month Contract

#We’re Hiring!

We have Scrum Master opportunities with at least 5 years of experience in Scrum/ Agile practices & frameworks, IT/Digital Background, and Finance or Insurance industry experience preferred.

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Cape Town

6 Month Contract

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Agile Practices

Frameworks

IT/Digital Background

Finance or Insurance

Good Communication

Learn more/Apply for this position