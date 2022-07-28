We’re Hiring!
We have Scrum Master opportunities with at least 5 years of experience in Scrum/ Agile practices & frameworks, IT/Digital Background, and Finance or Insurance industry experience preferred.
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town
6 Month Contract
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- Agile Practices
- Frameworks
- IT/Digital Background
- Finance or Insurance
- Good Communication