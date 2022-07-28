The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Back-End (Full Stack) Developer located in Johannesburg for a 6 Month Contract.
Our ideal candidate must have Tech Lead experience and be comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Qualification Preferred:
- Relevant IT
Experience Required:
- Minimum of 5 years?? experience.
- Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment.
- Tech lead experience (even in unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage).
- Build tools (Maven/Gradle).
- Designing and implementing REST APIs.
- Solid understanding of API Authentication and Authorization concepts and technology.
- Experience leveraging API Gateway products.
- Containerization (Docker).
- Databases ?? MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB.
- Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.
- Most mandatory skills required:
- Java, Java EE, Spring, Docker
- Jenkins (CI/CD)
- JUnit (Test Driven Development)
- Databases ?? MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB
- Understanding of API Authentication & Authorization concepts and technology
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Consult with clients.
- Build tools (Maven/Gradle).
- Design and implement REST APIs.
- Responsible for API Authentication and Authorization concepts and technology.
- Building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.