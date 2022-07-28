Senior Back-End (Full Stack) Developer – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Back-End (Full Stack) Developer located in Johannesburg for a 6 Month Contract.

Our ideal candidate must have Tech Lead experience and be comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

Relevant IT

Experience Required:

Minimum of 5 years?? experience.

Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment.

Tech lead experience (even in unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage).

Build tools (Maven/Gradle).

Designing and implementing REST APIs.

Solid understanding of API Authentication and Authorization concepts and technology.

Experience leveraging API Gateway products.

Containerization (Docker).

Databases ?? MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB.

Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.

Most mandatory skills required: Java, Java EE, Spring, Docker Jenkins (CI/CD) JUnit (Test Driven Development) Databases ?? MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB Understanding of API Authentication & Authorization concepts and technology



Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Consult with clients.

Build tools (Maven/Gradle).

Design and implement REST APIs.

Responsible for API Authentication and Authorization concepts and technology.

Building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.

