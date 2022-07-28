Senior Back-End (Full Stack) Developer – Gauteng

Jul 28, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Back-End (Full Stack) Developer located in Johannesburg for a 6 Month Contract.

Our ideal candidate must have Tech Lead experience and be comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

  • Relevant IT

Experience Required:

  • Minimum of 5 years?? experience.
  • Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment.
  • Tech lead experience (even in unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage).
  • Build tools (Maven/Gradle).
  • Designing and implementing REST APIs.
  • Solid understanding of API Authentication and Authorization concepts and technology.
  • Experience leveraging API Gateway products.
  • Containerization (Docker).
  • Databases ?? MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB.
  • Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.
  • Most mandatory skills required:
    • Java, Java EE, Spring, Docker
    • Jenkins (CI/CD)
    • JUnit (Test Driven Development)
    • Databases ?? MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB
    • Understanding of API Authentication & Authorization concepts and technology

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Consult with clients.
  • Build tools (Maven/Gradle).
  • Design and implement REST APIs.
  • Responsible for API Authentication and Authorization concepts and technology.
  • Building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.

