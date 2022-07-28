Senior C++ Developer Remote – EU Time Zone at CVEDIA PTE. LTD

About CVEDIA

CVEDIA is an AI company that develops deep learning solutions for some of the world’s largest organizations to solve real-world problems and improve our world and the lives of people for the years to come.

Our computer vision runtime engine CVEDIA-RT is a unique software that simplifies designing, testing, and deploying AI solutions on Cloud and on Edge devices without worrying about system details.

CVEDIA-RT runs our AI models, created using synthetic data, which are suitable for many different applications and use-cases like perimeter security, intelligent traffic systems, home security, drone detection, and many more.

About you

We are looking for C++ Developers to extend and improve our core product CVEDIA-RT and implement the runtime solutions for customer-specific projects.

In this role, you will be able to work with exceptionally talented and driven individuals who are all making a massive impact on our business.

Everyone here drives their own ideas all the way from start to finish, everyone is given an equal opportunity to flourish and see the fruits of their labor.

For this position, we’re currently only accepting applicants in European countries.

Responsibilities

Take on the challenge to improve the features of CVEDIA-RT.

Manage and implement customer-specific Computer-Vision solutions using LUA scripting.

Participate and contribute to improving the entire production pipeline: software design, implementation, tests, documentation, release cycle, etc.

Collaborate with the AI team to discuss and plan new features and improvements.

Self-manage your work by proposing solutions, reporting progress, and promoting an active collaboration with other team members.

Requirements

Very good English verbal and written communication skills.

Very good time management and organizational skills, and attention to detail.

Great problem-solving skills paired with the ability to present and discuss ideas and solutions.

5+ years of experience in C++. It would be great if you have been already working in these contexts:

Windows and Linux

Computer vision, CUDA, OpenCV

Tracking algorithms

Embedded systems

Experience in object-oriented design and test-driven development.

Experience with GIT

Considered a plus

Experience in leading projects and interacting with customers

Experience in LUA scripting

Experience with CI/CD tools

Experience in neural networks and computer vision

Perks and Benefits

??VACATION TIME

CVEDIA offers 4 weeks of paid vacation time per year, plus local holidays and paid sick days.

??PERSONAL DAYS

On top of the paid vacation time and local holidays, CVEDIA offers the opportunity to take up to one paid day off per week for personal reasons, as far as it’s not impacting the deadlines and productivity of other team members. Work smarter, not harder!

??FLEXIBLE WORK HOURS

We focus on making your personal life as much of a priority as work is – we’re focused on making the two compatible. Work with us to define your needs.

??COMPANY RETREATS

Our team goes on an all-expenses-paid trip every year simply to socialize. We’re planning for Italy next year!

??100% REMOTE TEAM

Our team is global and located in 15+ countries across North America and the EU. Work from wherever you have a good internet connection!

??IMPROVEMENT-FOCUSED

Our operations and management team focus on consistently improving CVEDIA through feedback. No feedback is left unattended – our employees are instrumental in shaping our company.

??COMPETITIVE SALARY

Our salaries are competitive and based on experience!

??STOCK OPTIONS

All CVEDIA employees receive company stock options – so if the company does well, we all do well.

Our Values

PASSION

We need both energy and passion to develop cutting-edge AI. To succeed at CVEDIA, you’ll need to have a strong investment in both your career and the role of AI in the future of the planet.

COMMITMENT

CVEDIA has the opposite of a ‘quick-n-dirty’ mentality. Every aspect of our technology has been meticulously built and is always the product of very hard work.

AUTONOMY

Carrying confidence in the work we do individually is required to work at the pace that we do as a team. Academic research, tutorials, and even creating our own solutions with the tools we have are all on the board during a regular day’s work.

JOY

It’s one of our greatest strengths to bring excitement to our workplace. We carry this energy into meetings, project planning, and our dedication to our work, and focus on work that feels meaningful.

COMMUNICATION

Honest discussions are imperative to the flow of work and ideas. Team members need to be able to effectively communicate complex ideas to those who don’t work in their field. It’s a regular occurrence to discuss plans and ideas with any team member on the fly spontaneously, including our CEO or CTO. Each team member is respected equally and acts as a valuable contributor.

RESPECT

Anti-discriminatory company culture – we won’t discount you for things like age, ethnicity, or gender.

