Senior Front End Developer

Jul 28, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Front End Developer located in Johannesburg for a 6 Month Contract.

Our ideal candidate must have the ability to work with clients in a consulting environment.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

  • Relevant IT

Experience Required:

  • At least 5 years?? experience.
  • Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment.
  • Tech Lead experience (even in unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage).
  • Mandatory skills required:
    • Angular Framework
    • JavaScript – React, vanilla JavaScript, Test Driven Development
    • Typescript
    • HTML5, CSS3
    • Web security standards aware (OWASP)
    • Web portal implementation experience (Single Sign On, etc.)
    • REST API Integration
    • Version Control Systems

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Work with clients in a consulting environment.
  • Plan and work jointly with a UX Designer using an Agile methodology.

Personality and Attributes: Personality and Attributes:

  • Self-directed and delivery focused
  • Proactive

