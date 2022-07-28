Senior Front End Developer

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Front End Developer located in Johannesburg for a 6 Month Contract.

Our ideal candidate must have the ability to work with clients in a consulting environment.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

Relevant IT

Experience Required:

At least 5 years?? experience.

Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment.

Tech Lead experience (even in unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage).

Mandatory skills required: Angular Framework JavaScript – React, vanilla JavaScript, Test Driven Development Typescript HTML5, CSS3 Web security standards aware (OWASP) Web portal implementation experience (Single Sign On, etc.) REST API Integration Version Control Systems



Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Work with clients in a consulting environment.

Plan and work jointly with a UX Designer using an Agile methodology.

Personality and Attributes: Personality and Attributes:

Self-directed and delivery focused

Proactive

