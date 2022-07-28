Senior Front End Developer – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Front End Developer located in Johannesburg for a 6 Month Contract.
Our ideal candidate must have the ability to work with clients in a consulting environment.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Qualification Preferred:
- Relevant IT
Experience Required:
- At least 5 years?? experience.
- Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment.
- Tech Lead experience (even in unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage).
- Mandatory skills required:
- Angular Framework
- JavaScript – React, vanilla JavaScript, Test Driven Development
- Typescript
- HTML5, CSS3
- Web security standards aware (OWASP)
- Web portal implementation experience (Single Sign On, etc.)
- REST API Integration
- Version Control Systems
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Work with clients in a consulting environment.
- Plan and work jointly with a UX Designer using an Agile methodology.
Personality and Attributes: Personality and Attributes:
- Self-directed and delivery focused
- Proactive