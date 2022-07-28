Senior IT Project Manager – Gauteng Randburg

Snr. Project Manager

Take charge and be the leading champion for the customer :

Have fun carving your career by empoering others through delivery and action

Show Case your learnt skills :

Project Management certifications; SCRUM Master and/or PMBOK.

Knowledge, skills and abilities.

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology

Past Technical Certification [infrastructure and Networking]

Strong ICT Infrastructure Architecture knowledge ( ITIL or TOGAF)

Who you are :

Senior person with strong business and technical skills

Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the client accordingly-

Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services proposals-

Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed-

Be and Live to be the Strategic Partner for the client

What you will be doing :

Manage New Service Commercialisation within the frameworks and processes to operationalise new services.

Coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational division.

Coordinating new services transitions within the company, such as technological, operational, and governance changes.

Creating transitional plans and documents to outline project expectations, scope, schedule, and budget requirements.

Ensuring that transitions are planned and carried out in a timely manner and within budget.

Keeping all parties involved with the transition updated on its progress.

Spotting any transition-related issues and creating effective solutions to resolve them swiftly.

Manage New Service Commercialisation by building the Frameworks and processes to operationalize new services. Including how an individual is to perform them and the frequency with which the tasks are performed; the tasks must be part of the job function and truly necessary or required to perform the job.

What you Need :

5 years’ experience in a Transition Manager role within the ICT environment, preferably in Infrastructure Services

5 years’ experience in Project management within the ICT environment, preferably in Infrastructure Services

Experience in client and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Service Provider capacity

Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders

Ability to instil rigour and discipline in project teams aligned with standards

Desired Skills:

ITIL

TOGAF

Infrastructure Projects

About The Employer:

– Travel to client ‘s site

– Fun – Free Work from home Culture

– Team culture – inspires innovation

– Great Leaders who empower their people

– Customer Centricity – taking them forward to the next digital journey

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension

