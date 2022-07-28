Senior Java Developer

Jul 28, 2022

Remote working opportunity available for an experienced Java developer.

Key Requirements

  • 7+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • Spring
  • Spring Boot (Cloud Config, Cloud Gateway, Eureka, Zuul)
  • Oauth
  • Docker
  • SOAP(CXF)
  • REST
  • OpenAPI
  • Grails
  • Gradle

