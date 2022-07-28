Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Key Purpose

Designs, develops, and implements Java applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:

• Work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs.

• Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Vitality Group standards, processes, tools and frameworks.

• Testing the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests and stress tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected on the software.

• Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimation and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools and standards, etc.

• Maintain the system in production and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes

• Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc.

• Driving the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc.

Personal Attributes and Skills:

• Customer-service orientation

• Concern for order

• Self-control

• Flexibility

• High standards for delivery

• Professionalism

• Teamwork and co-operation

• Self-driven

• Proactive

• Overtime will be required from time to time.

• Standby will be required on a rotational cycle.

Specific Skills:

Learning orientation

Structured and analytical problem solving

Prioritization, planning and organizing

Coaching and mentoring

Specific Knowledge:

Java, Object Orientation, Spring, Hibernate, Junit, SOA, SOAP, REST, Microservices, Docker, Data Modelling, UML, SQL, Architectural Styles

Advantageous Knowledge:

Kafka, Zookeeper, Zuul, Eureka, Obsidian, Elasticsearch, Kibana, Fluentd

Desired Skills:

Java

Object Orientation

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

SOAP

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

