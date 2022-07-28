Senior Manager : Data Warehouse Analytics and Business Intelligence at Government Employees Medical Scheme – Gauteng Menlyn

The position of Senior Manager: Data Warehouse Analytics and Business Intelligence is vacant. The Senior Manager: Data Warehouse Analytics and Business Intelligence will report directly to the Chief Information Officer and forms part of the Information and Communications Technology Division. The position is based at GEMS Head Office, Pretoria.

The closing date for applications will be Thursday, 11 August at 5pm.

The total remuneration package per annum is between R1 348 096 and R1 685 120 per annum and will be based on qualifications and experience.

The Senior Manager: Data Warehouse Analytics and Business Intelligence will be required to strategically manage the activities of the team responsible for designing and implementing data warehouse, data marts, and data stores while ensuring high levels of data availability. This individual oversees defining data standards and models for warehouse architectures and information that enhance business processes and provide support to the Chief Information Officer: through the following KPA’s:

Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Assess and cultivate long-term strategic goals for data warehousing in conjunction with data users, divisions managers, clients, and other key stakeholders.

Pan and implement capacity and resource expansion for data warehouse scalability.

Design and implement redundant systems, policies, and procedures for disaster recovery and data archiving to ensure effective availability, protection, and integrity of data assets.

Evaluate, recommend, and select data warehouse components, including hardware, database management systems, ETL (extract, transform, and load) software, data mining tools, and Meta data management tools.

Create models for new data warehouse development and/or changes to existing data stores.

Diagnose and resolve data warehouse access and performance.

Manage the installation and configuration and performance of relevant components.

Identify inefficiencies and gaps in current data warehouses and leverage solutions to ensure data standards.

Creation and provision of reports.

data ware housing documentation.

network data warehouse performance reports.

Extract, Transform and Load process (ETL).

Qualification requirements are:

Minimum of a Diploma or Degree in the field of computer science, information systems, or computer engineering.

Certifications in Data Warehouse solutions, SQL Server Certification, SSAS, SSIS, SSRS, Microsoft PowerBI, Azure, is required.

Certifications in the Python, MongoDB would be advantageous.

Minimum of 8 years relevant work experience in management of Data Warehouses and 5 years management experience.

Migration from SQL to Azure is an advantage.

Excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

Self-motivated and pro-active.

Strong negotiations skills.

Understanding of the Medical Schemes Industry will be advantageous.

GEMS employs people with the highest level of integrity – submission to the appropriate pre-employment assessment is obligatory to be considered for the position.

Information provided is used for Employment Equity purposes.

Kindly note that the information provided on application of the position may be shared with a third party for vetting purposes and will be stored by GEMS for a period of 5 years.

Gems is guided by the principles of employment equity. Preference will be given to groups who are underrepresented in accordance with Gems employment equity plan.

Desired Skills:

Data Warehouse solutions

SQL Server Certification

SSAS

SSIS

SSRS

Microsoft PowerBI

Azure

Python

MongoDB

ETL

Data Warehouse Analytics

