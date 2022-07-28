Snr PHP Developer / Technical Architect at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Claremont

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR coding expertise & strong leadership is sought to fill the dual role of a Snr PHP Developer & Technical Architect by a Marketing Specialist to join its team. You will drive Development projects while also mentoring a team of younger Devs, helping them to achieve their full potential. You will require 10+ years’ experience in Web Development with proficiency in the following tech tools – PHP (Laravel), Node.js, [URL Removed] JavaScript, MySQL/Postgres/Redis/PSQL, HTML/CSS, jQuery, Git and Linux (Ubuntu / RH / OEL / CentOS).

REQUIREMENTS:

10+ Years Web Development experience encompassing the following:

PHP (Laravel)

Node.js

MySQL / Postgres/ Redis / PSQL

JavaScript – [URL Removed] / CSS

jQuery

Git

Linux (Ubuntu / RH / OEL / CentOS)

Advantageous –

NGINX

CoreUI / Bootstrap / SASS

Ansible

Docker

Kubernetes

OpenStack

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-starter

Exceptional problem-solving and debugging skills

Fast learner

Team player

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Snr

PHP

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position