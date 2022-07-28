Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

The purpose of the job is to design, develop, maintain, operationalise and secure IT software applications that support the

various business units and the overall business strategy of the company. As a Software Developer you will be responsible for:

? Design, develop, monitor, maintain and secure software applications that meet functional and non-functional

requirements for internal/external stakeholders within specified timelines.

? Design, set-up, develop, monitor, maintain, backup and secure databases to ensure data security and integrity of

databases in line with database design standards and best practices on an ongoing basis.

? Design, set-up, develop and maintain business intelligence information systems to support business decision making on

an ongoing basis.

? Create, script, install, configure, and administer business and systems environments.

? Provide end-user support (telephonic or written) to both internal and external stakeholders on IT systems as and when

required.

SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE BASE

The successful candidate will have the following essential qualifications, competencies, and skills:

? BSC Computer Science degree or BTech or Advanced Diploma or relevant equivalent qualification at NQF level 7.

? A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in Full Stack Development in C#.

? Knowledge and experience with software methodologies (Waterfall & Agile).

? Knowledge and experience in systems integration and migration.

? Knowledge and experience in Database Development.

? Knowledge and experience with in Business Intelligence Development.

Desired Skills:

Btech

Diploma

BSC Computer Science

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Regulating Bodies & Organisational

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

