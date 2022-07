Solutions Architect – Gauteng

The Role: We are looking for a Solutions Architect to join operational technology in Midrand.

Role Objective:Assist Sales to analyze customer??s requirements. Support delivery partners in developing systems to meet customer requirements and advise customers on implementation strategy and methodology.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

Diploma in Engineering, Diploma in Computer Science

BSC Engineering, BSC Computer Science

Experience required:

Function related experience: > 3 years

Leading teams: > 3 years

Project experience: > 3 years

Other experience: > 3 years in a Project Experience

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Assist Sales to analyze customer??s requirements

Support delivery partners in developing systems to meet customer requirements

Advise customers on implementation strategy and methodology

Creation of Proposals, architecture layouts to meet customer requirements

Conduct Solution Presentations to customers

Conduct Solution Workshops with customers

Build and Present demonstrations on technology

Build and present proof of concepts and pilots

Provide appropriate technical and commercial input

Provide pre-sales support

Projects delivery support

Provide consulting, application support

Learn more/Apply for this position