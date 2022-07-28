Technical Support Manager

Jul 28, 2022

The Role: We are looking for a Technical Support Manager to join operational technology in Midrand.

Role Objective: Managing support case loads amongst the team, meeting with customers in resolving support queries. Ensure team is up to date with certifications and product technical features.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

  • Diploma in Engineering or IT
  • BSC Electronic Engineering/BSC Computer Science

Experience required:

  • Function related experience: 3 years
  • Leading teams: 3 years

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Managing support case loads amongst the team
  • Meeting with customers in resolving support queries
  • Meeting with team to understand any risk that might arise
  • Meeting with the Level 2 team to manage cases that have been escalated
  • Ensure team is up to date with certifications and product technical features
  • Provide team with technical advice to queries where assistance is required
  • Deliver training on respective product sets within AVEVA portfolio
  • Assist with Marketing activities where required
  • Manage Systems
  • Maintain relevant ISO procedures
  • Ensure contribution to the knowledge base
  • Manage and own Recruitment, coaching and performance monitoring

Learn more/Apply for this position